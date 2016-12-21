Fourth and final Metro SafeTrack surge of 2016 begins today
Starting today riders on Metro's Orange and Silver lines should brace for delays as the region's Metrorail begins its fourth and final round of SafeTrack repairs for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
