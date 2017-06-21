Judge issues rare ruling, favors fired Fairview police officers
The District Attorney's Office is weighing the option of charging a 16-year-old as an adult in a recent crime spree. FAIRVIEW, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tad Cummins found brutally raped / casterated
|Mon
|ABC NEWS
|1
|Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July
|Mon
|guest
|1
|Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10)
|Jun 17
|Dave the Dog
|70
|Where can I sell my wooden roses?
|Jun 15
|Kcarroll1
|1
|Joe Townsend
|Jun 14
|Just me
|3
|eric hunter (Feb '10)
|Jun 10
|Duh
|12
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|Jun 9
|Intetesting
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC