Campaign finance registry issues historical $450K fine to Durham over multiple violations

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance issued Wednesday a fine of over $450,000 in civil penalties against former lawmaker Jeremy Durham, previous House representative in the 65th District, concerning hundreds of campaign finance violations. According to Drew Rawlins, executive director of the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, "it is the largest civil penalty in the registry history."

