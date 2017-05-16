WCS school board approves zoning Plan A1, though Stephens Valley heads to Fairview

The Williamson County Board of Education voted 11-1 to approve the district-wide rezoning Plan A1 on Monday, after months of discussion, review, community meetings and a few twists and turns. The WCBOE participated in a three-hour discussion on two amendments to the rezoning plan, including allowing seventh graders in the 2018-19 school year to stay at their home school if that school has capacity and zoning future Stephens Valley residents to Fairview High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.