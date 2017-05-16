WCS school board approves zoning Plan...

WCS school board approves zoning Plan A1, though Stephens Valley heads to Fairview

Next Story Prev Story
May 16, 2017 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Williamson County Board of Education voted 11-1 to approve the district-wide rezoning Plan A1 on Monday, after months of discussion, review, community meetings and a few twists and turns. The WCBOE participated in a three-hour discussion on two amendments to the rezoning plan, including allowing seventh graders in the 2018-19 school year to stay at their home school if that school has capacity and zoning future Stephens Valley residents to Fairview High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tad Cummins found brutally raped / casterated Mon ABC NEWS 1
News Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July Mon guest 1
Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10) Jun 17 Dave the Dog 70
Where can I sell my wooden roses? Jun 15 Kcarroll1 1
Joe Townsend Jun 14 Just me 3
eric hunter (Feb '10) Jun 10 Duh 12
Missy Houston (Mar '15) Jun 9 Intetesting 14
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Fairview, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC