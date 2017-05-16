WCS school board approves zoning Plan A1, though Stephens Valley heads to Fairview
The Williamson County Board of Education voted 11-1 to approve the district-wide rezoning Plan A1 on Monday, after months of discussion, review, community meetings and a few twists and turns. The WCBOE participated in a three-hour discussion on two amendments to the rezoning plan, including allowing seventh graders in the 2018-19 school year to stay at their home school if that school has capacity and zoning future Stephens Valley residents to Fairview High School.
