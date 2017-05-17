County commission to consider referen...

County commission to consider referendum for sales tax increase tonight

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners will consider tonight a resolution that would call for a referendum to increase the county sales tax rate to pay for school building projects. The resolution would raise the county's current sales tax rate of 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, or the maximum per state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Clayborn???? Does anyone know her??? 7 hr QUEEN 9
Elizabeth Thomas family May 10 just me 22
Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14) May 9 Jack 146
News Wal-Mart closes on property in Fairview (Dec '12) May 9 American 10
Missy Houston (Mar '15) May 4 just saying 12
Billy Go Boy (Aug '14) May 4 Martha Washington 8
Amy Rich May 2 Amanda 1
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Fairview, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC