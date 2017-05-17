County commission to consider referendum for sales tax increase tonight
The Williamson County Board of Commissioners will consider tonight a resolution that would call for a referendum to increase the county sales tax rate to pay for school building projects. The resolution would raise the county's current sales tax rate of 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, or the maximum per state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Clayborn???? Does anyone know her???
|7 hr
|QUEEN
|9
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|May 10
|just me
|22
|Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14)
|May 9
|Jack
|146
|Wal-Mart closes on property in Fairview (Dec '12)
|May 9
|American
|10
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|May 4
|just saying
|12
|Billy Go Boy (Aug '14)
|May 4
|Martha Washington
|8
|Amy Rich
|May 2
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC