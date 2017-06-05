36 WCS grads commit to military service

36 WCS grads commit to military service

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Williamson Herald

Seth Alexander Johnson from Centennial; Jacob Brumit from Fairview; Kevin Vaughn from Independence; and Josh Hill from Ravenwood. - regular Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kurt440 pof Mon Ralph Rhodes the... 2
Cell phone service May 31 Miss 1
I need women advice May 30 The guy 1
New to the area May 27 That girl 1
Aldi's May 27 Out of towner 1
Joe Townsend May 25 Just me 1
Elizabeth Thomas family May 24 ThomasA 23
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Fairview, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC