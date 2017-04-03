Second WCS rezoning meeting draws par...

Second WCS rezoning meeting draws parents to hear 'Plan B,' express concerns

Williamson County Schools parents heard a district-wide rezoning presentation at Franklin High School Tuesday that will affect where their children attend school starting in 2018-19. Director of Schools Mike Looney delivered the presentation, explaining that the district projects 51,000 new students over the next 10 years.

