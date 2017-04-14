Fairview couple charged in 2016 Cheat...

Fairview couple charged in 2016 Cheatham County shootingTwo people...

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 14, 2017 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Two people were charged Friday morning in a 2016 Cheatham County shooting death, following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents joined Cheatham County deputies in the investigation Dec. 2 of the shooting death of Gregory Jonathan Sanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Thomas family May 10 just me 22
Corruption In Tennessee (Aug '14) May 9 Jack 146
News Wal-Mart closes on property in Fairview (Dec '12) May 9 American 10
Missy Houston (Mar '15) May 4 just saying 12
Billy Go Boy (Aug '14) May 4 Martha Washington 8
Amy Rich May 2 Amanda 1
Kurt440 pof May 2 Anonymous 1
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Williamson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fairview, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC