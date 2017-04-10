County commission joint committees he...

County commission joint committees hear WCS budget, question capital

The Williamson County Commission Education and Budget Committees heard jointly the first in a series of hearings the Williamson County Schools $343.6 million operational budget. The joint committees also questioned the district's $11.3 million capital request for the maintenance of school buildings and technology needs.

