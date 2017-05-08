Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting Wednesday ...

Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting Wednesday night, mayor doubts decision by May

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Williamson Herald

Concerned parents will meet for at a special parent-organized meeting at Brentwood Middle School Wednesday night to hear more about the now infamous "Brentwood Plan B." Plan B, a plan opposed by most Brentwood parents, became a possibility when the County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer $17.2 million a decision about the funding until May on the expansion of the overcrowded campuses at Brentwood Middle and High schools. Brentwood Middle School is currently at 110 percent capacity, while BHS is also over capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missy Houston (Mar '15) May 4 just saying 12
Billy Go Boy (Aug '14) May 4 Martha Washington 8
Amy Rich May 2 Amanda 1
Kurt440 pof May 2 Anonymous 1
Elizabeth Thomas family Apr 29 ThomasA 21
Zip Apr 25 Jan 1
Tad Cummins filled Cialis Ri impotentency drug ... Apr 22 caleb n 3
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fairview, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC