Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting tonight at Brentwood Middle, mayor doubts decision by May
Concerned parents will meet for at a special parent-organized meeting at Brentwood Middle School to hear more about the now infamous "Brentwood Plan B." Plan B, a plan opposed by most Brentwood parents, became a possibility when the County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer $17.2 million a decision about the funding until May on the expansion of the overcrowded campuses at Brentwood Middle and High schools. Brentwood Middle School is currently at 110 percent capacity, while BHS is also over capacity.
