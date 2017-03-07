Mechatronics magic is happening at Fa...

Mechatronics magic is happening at Fairview High School

Mar 7, 2017 Read more: Williamson Herald

Fairview sophomore Daniel Key, works on a hydraulic system similar to those found in automobiles to pump oil through various parts to lubricate moving parts and reduce friction as part of Fairview's new Mechatronics Program designed to introduce student to engineering processes used in manufacturing. Students who complete the three-year college level program and score well on the end of course exam will graduate with both a high school degree and an Associates Degree ifrom Columbia State Community College.

