First District Coffee Co. is - sowing the seeds of worth and value'

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Williamson Herald

During a typical morning at First District Coffee Co. in Fairview, a group of women are playing cards, a young man is working on his computer, a bus-load of senior citizens from Bellevue are enjoying a road trip-stop for coffee, two young mothers are taking advantage of the children's play area with a cup of joe and a cinnamon roll, while people stop in on their way to work for a wake-up cup of java and a pleasant hello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

