Workforce housing leads array of topics at Breakfast with the Mayors
County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Brentwood Mayor Regina Smithson, Fairview Mayor Patti Carroll, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander, Thompson's Station Mayor Corey Napier and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore met to discuss their communities during the 2017 kickoff Breakfast with the Mayors. Franklin Tomorrow's 2017 kickoff Breakfast with the Mayors Second Annual Mayoral Summit this week became a friendly verbal wrestling match as each of the county's seven mayors promoted their city/town as the best in the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Josh (Victoria's boyfriend) (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|So funny
|6
|Victoria Mathis arrest
|2 hr
|I need the tea
|8
|Courtney Clayborn???? Does anyone know her???
|Tue
|QUEEN
|2
|Ken Norman from Mt. Pleasant (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|Eat it
|9
|cindy enlow
|Jan 24
|Heard
|1
|why doesn't Maury County force Child Support (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|Whyme17
|20
|Who is gregoty w fotsythe
|Jan 16
|Isles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC