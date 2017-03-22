Marsha Blackburn claims out of state ...

Marsha Blackburn claims out of state people infiltrated her town hall ...

Thursday Feb 23

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Rep. Marsha Blackburn said that her recent town hall was overwhelmed by angry people that were not from her district. In a list that was provided to Raw Story by organizers for Indivisible, Blackburn is incorrect.

