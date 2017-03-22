Marsha Blackburn claims out of state people infiltrated her town hall ...
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Rep. Marsha Blackburn said that her recent town hall was overwhelmed by angry people that were not from her district. In a list that was provided to Raw Story by organizers for Indivisible, Blackburn is incorrect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|educator
|8
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|9 hr
|educator
|5
|Teacher was accused of kissing a 15-year-old st...
|Tue
|just wondering
|1
|Endangered Tennessee teen could be in Decatur a...
|Mon
|WITW
|3
|Courtney Clayborn???? Does anyone know her???
|Mar 20
|Idiocracy
|7
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|Mar 19
|just saying
|9
|Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|annebbaldwin
|65
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC