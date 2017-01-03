Whitson's first bill aims to retain college tuition funds for Fairview High students
The first legislative bill that newly-elected Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, will introduce this legislative season could provide free tuition for students at Fairview High School to obtain an associate's degree upon graduation. The bill would allow high school students, not on a four-year college track, to save $6,000 and graduate with the skills needed to immediately obtain a technology job.
