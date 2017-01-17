Ninth annual Walk Across Williamson adds free 5k race
The annual Walk Across Williamson County Challenge is back for its ninth year with an all-new 5K for students, parents and teachers to enjoy. For those who think a 5K sounds a little out of reach, the county will be offering a free Couch to 5K program at both Pinkerton Park in Franklin and the Bowie Nature Park in Fairview.
