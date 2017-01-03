Looney proposes purchasing land in ad...

Looney proposes purchasing land in advance for new schools in future

In a joint meeting on Tuesday, the Williamson County Commission Budget and Education Committees discussed the nearly $572 million needed by Williamson County Schools to build new school buildings and additions to existing buildings to accommodate the influx of students expected in the coming years. According to WCS superintendent Mike Looney, the district's 10 year projections show that by the 2026-2027 school year, the district will have grown from its current 38,301 students to approximately 58,201 students.

