Santa comes to Fairview Recreation Complex Dec. 9
Santa is coming to Fairview, and kids ages 10 and younger are invited to join the fun. Santa will arrive at the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 9. Put on Christmas pajamas and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while Santa tells a story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body Found In Minivan In Hickman County (Oct '09)
|Dec 21
|Teresa bartlett3595
|77
|Where's Dr Berscheid? (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|10
|Where is Rinehart?
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|2
|Stop notifications of new updates?
|Dec 16
|oceanbreeze
|1
|who does a good job on.Harwood floors (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|Kirsten_leandrea
|5
|Murder on the Duck River, 1980's (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Wayne mckenzie
|11
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|Nov 30
|Emmilyn
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC