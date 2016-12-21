GraceWorks accepting applications for The Manger Christmas store
Through the generosity of others, once again GraceWorks will provide those less fortunate the opportunity to make sure Santa can provide something under their Christmas trees. Registration for GraceWorks' annual Manger program continues daily through Wednesday, Nov. 30 at both GraceWorks Ministries locations.
