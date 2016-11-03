Early voting ends today; polls open a...

Early voting ends today; polls open at 7 morning of Election Day

Nov 3, 2016 Read more: Williamson Herald

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Presidential Election ends today, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at all locations in Williamson County. The seven locations for early voting are the Williamson County Administrative Complex , the Factory at Franklin and the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin; the Brentwood Library in Brentwood; the Fairview Recreation Center in Fairview; the Nolensville Recreation Center in Nolensville; and the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill.

