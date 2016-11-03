Early voting ends today; polls open at 7 morning of Election Day
Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, Presidential Election ends today, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at all locations in Williamson County. The seven locations for early voting are the Williamson County Administrative Complex , the Factory at Franklin and the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin; the Brentwood Library in Brentwood; the Fairview Recreation Center in Fairview; the Nolensville Recreation Center in Nolensville; and the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill.
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body Found In Minivan In Hickman County (Oct '09)
|Dec 21
|Teresa bartlett3595
|77
|Where's Dr Berscheid? (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|10
|Where is Rinehart?
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|2
|Stop notifications of new updates?
|Dec 16
|oceanbreeze
|1
|who does a good job on.Harwood floors (Feb '15)
|Dec 4
|Kirsten_leandrea
|5
|Murder on the Duck River, 1980's (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Wayne mckenzie
|11
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|Nov 30
|Emmilyn
|5
