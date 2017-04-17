No ID, cause of death for body found near river
An autopsy Monday morning failed to determine the cause and manner of death for a man whose remains were found Saturday morning on the York County bank of the Susquehanna River in Fairview Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. No ID, cause of death for body found near river in Fairview Twp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Fairview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cozzens
|5 min
|Professional Grad...
|7
|Can the shoe fly guy beat Kathy Dahlkemper?
|26 min
|Vecchio
|12
|Sopper
|30 min
|Professional Grade
|38
|GE callbacks have started
|37 min
|BLDG-60
|53
|Bye Bob!
|51 min
|Get r done
|4
|Anyone know Donald Seifert? (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Herman
|25
|Didn't Breneman have this in the bag (or so he ...
|1 hr
|Creeker
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fairview Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC