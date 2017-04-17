No ID, cause of death for body found ...

No ID, cause of death for body found near river

Monday Apr 17 Read more: York Dispatch

An autopsy Monday morning failed to determine the cause and manner of death for a man whose remains were found Saturday morning on the York County bank of the Susquehanna River in Fairview Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. No ID, cause of death for body found near river in Fairview Twp.

