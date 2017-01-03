PA: Increased Gas Taxes Fuel Major Erie Region Road Work

Gas prices spiked with an increase in the state tax on gasoline Jan. 1 to a whopping 58.3 cents per gallon, highest in the nation. That raised the average price for a gallon of gas in western Pennsylvania to $2.60 this past week, up from $2.48 a week prior and $2.14 a year ago, according to the most recent Gas Price Report from AAA East Central.

