Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash ...

Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash that shut down highway

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A coroner is identifying three people who died in a crash that shut down Interstate 81 for more than eight hours in central Pennsylvania. Pennlive.com reported Thursday the victims were 42-year-old Michael Smatlak of York, Pennsylvania, 61-year-old Terry Danner of West Fairview, Pennsylvania, and 45-year-old James Hawkins Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is Kathi Jones (Jan '16) 14 min Your a loser 33
Intel Experts Worry Trump Will Go Rogue 27 min futures 52
Is it appropriate to use the term colored people? 29 min Travon 8
I won big on the Lotto, what should I do? 1 hr everyone 17
Can Senator Dan Laughlin help the Unemployed pe... 1 hr reality check 2
When is G.E.set to close? 1 hr Denny B 158
Scott is no Jimmy 1 hr Chico 3
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fairview, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC