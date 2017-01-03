Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash that shut down highway

A coroner is identifying three people who died in a crash that shut down Interstate 81 for more than eight hours in central Pennsylvania. Pennlive.com reported Thursday the victims were 42-year-old Michael Smatlak of York, Pennsylvania, 61-year-old Terry Danner of West Fairview, Pennsylvania, and 45-year-old James Hawkins Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee.

