Empty beds, health costs create finan...

Empty beds, health costs create financial concern at Pleasant Ridge Manor

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 5, 2016 Read more: Erie Times News

Empty beds and employee health care costs are contributing to financial problems at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview Township. FILE PHOTO/ROB ENGELHARDT/ERIE TIMES-NEWS They are also the type of fiscal problems that prompted Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to suggest using more than $1.7 million in reserve funds, as part of her 2017 county budget proposal, to cover expenses and operating shortfalls at the county-run nursing home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Erie Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Laughlins keeping his promise. Reduced cost... 4 min James 18
Corruption of Judges and Attorney's Erie County... (Jan '15) 5 min cheetos 53
GE forcast for 2017 8 min Bldg 6 10
When is G.E.set to close? 16 min Bldg 6 74
Mall Riots 23 min cheetos 35
Why are female politicians in Erie ugly? 1 hr Robert 14
Abortion mills 1 hr Thinkenstein 53
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Fairview, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,441,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC