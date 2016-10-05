Empty beds, health costs create financial concern at Pleasant Ridge Manor

Empty beds and employee health care costs are contributing to financial problems at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Fairview Township. FILE PHOTO/ROB ENGELHARDT/ERIE TIMES-NEWS They are also the type of fiscal problems that prompted Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper to suggest using more than $1.7 million in reserve funds, as part of her 2017 county budget proposal, to cover expenses and operating shortfalls at the county-run nursing home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Erie Times News.