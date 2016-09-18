Bankruptcy of Erie-based agency inche...

Bankruptcy of Erie-based agency inches forward

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 18, 2016 Read more: Erie Times News

Erie County Redevelopment Authority executive director Rick Novotny poses for a portrait at the entrance to the Fairview Business Park on Aug. 26 in Fairview Township. Novotny said the authority remains interested in buying as much of the business park as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Erie Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peter Griffin in drag running for mayor? 6 min Job Jon 4
the obamas are purebreds 14 min Lol 6
Ex-CIA officer: Trump's 'horrifying' incompetence 19 min TRUTH 7
California is NOW TRUMP RESISTANCE STATE 20 min Trumpster 25
tired of tired of PC 58 min Occasional Observer 13
Blacks taking over fast food 1 hr cheetos 11
Peace on Earth 1 hr Seriouslady 13
See all Fairview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairview Forum Now

Fairview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fairview, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC