Dean of Colorado burro racing Curtis ...

Dean of Colorado burro racing Curtis Imrie dies during National Western donkey show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Curtis Imrie, a rural icon who raised and raced burros, and ran unsuccessfully for both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Colorado legislature, died Saturday night while preparing to show one of his animals at the National Western Stock Show. Burro racing veteran Curtis Imrie attacks a steep grade just outside Alma during the Fairplay Burro Days race in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairplay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Elise Gggggg 1
Review: Tall Country Fairplay (Aug '15) Aug '15 Rich 1
the jerk (Jul '15) Jul '15 Angela 1
Headaches and nausea from a smoking outdoor fur... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Patricia 1
News Soper named new superintendent - Lamar Ledger (Jan '10) May '15 Concerned parent 42
News Lamar School Board narrows serach for superinte... (Jan '10) May '15 themiddleduck 23
shooting & outdoor furnaces (Nov '14) Nov '14 noise and smoke 1
See all Fairplay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairplay Forum Now

Fairplay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairplay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fairplay, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC