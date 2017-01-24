Dean of Colorado burro racing Curtis Imrie dies during National Western donkey show
Curtis Imrie, a rural icon who raised and raced burros, and ran unsuccessfully for both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Colorado legislature, died Saturday night while preparing to show one of his animals at the National Western Stock Show. Burro racing veteran Curtis Imrie attacks a steep grade just outside Alma during the Fairplay Burro Days race in 2005.
