Ex-sheriff's deputy accused of child abuse in Park County shotgun death of young boy
A former Adams County sheriff's deputy has been charged with child abuse in the Park County shotgun death earlier this month of a young boy. Jason William Belmont, 45, is accused of several felony counts in the case, including reckless or knowing child abuse resulting in death and negligent child abuse resulting in death.
Fairplay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountain News: Bumblebees adapt to survive Colo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Elise Gggggg
|1
|Review: Tall Country Fairplay (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Rich
|1
|the jerk (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Angela
|1
|Headaches and nausea from a smoking outdoor fur... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Patricia
|1
|Soper named new superintendent - Lamar Ledger (Jan '10)
|May '15
|Concerned parent
|42
|Lamar School Board narrows serach for superinte... (Jan '10)
|May '15
|themiddleduck
|23
|shooting & outdoor furnaces (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|noise and smoke
|1
