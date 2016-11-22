Ex-sheriff's deputy accused of child ...

Ex-sheriff's deputy accused of child abuse in Park County shotgun death of young boy

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: Denver Post

A former Adams County sheriff's deputy has been charged with child abuse in the Park County shotgun death earlier this month of a young boy. Jason William Belmont, 45, is accused of several felony counts in the case, including reckless or knowing child abuse resulting in death and negligent child abuse resulting in death.

