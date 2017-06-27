West Virginia cancer survivor tells her story on Capitol Hill

A cancer survivor from West Virginia is among the Mountain State residents in Washington, D.C. this week where a vote is pending in the U.S. Senate on a possible replacement for the Affordable Care Act called the Better Care Reconciliation Act. "The bill has been pushed through pretty quickly and pretty quietly and I worry that a lot of West Virginians don't know exactly what's going on and what's going to happen if this thing passes," Mina Schultz told MetroNews.

