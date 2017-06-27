West Virginia cancer survivor tells h...

West Virginia cancer survivor tells her story on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A cancer survivor from West Virginia is among the Mountain State residents in Washington, D.C. this week where a vote is pending in the U.S. Senate on a possible replacement for the Affordable Care Act called the Better Care Reconciliation Act. "The bill has been pushed through pretty quickly and pretty quietly and I worry that a lot of West Virginians don't know exactly what's going on and what's going to happen if this thing passes," Mina Schultz told MetroNews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rusty or Russell Boyce 5 hr Oliverio 2
Montana mines gold mine 5 hr Justin 5
perkins (May '10) 6 hr Maybe 10
Does any one know Marcus Freeman or Coleman? 16 hr Swv 13
Filipino Hookers Mon Ghost of Ann Landers 6
sarah Chadwick?????? Sun Tylerbigblack9inch 6
Homeless shelters ruining downtown Sun WonderWoman 11
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC