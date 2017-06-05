Third graders finish school year as published authors
Newly published authors were celebrated, but these writers are only about 9-years-old. Third graders at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Fairmont, West Virginia kicked their imaginations into high gear and put a year's worth of creativity and skills into an autobiography.
