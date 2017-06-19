Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 8:55PM EDT expiring June 24 at...

Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at...

PAC051-059-WVC049-061-240430- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0037.170624T0055Z-170624T0430Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 855 PM EDT FRI JUN 23 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Monongalia County in northern West Virginia... Marion County in northern West Virginia... * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 855 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

