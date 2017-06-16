Father's Day is June 18

Father's Day is June 18

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

The first observance of a "Father's Day" was held on July 5, 1908, in Fairmont, W.Va., in the Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South, now known as Central United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Urse Commercial with the Davidson Idiots 4 min Joey 11
Lookin for Caralyn redhead 20's 16 hr Ashlee 56
Colassesano's - which location is better? 16 hr Ashley 9
Dude who sells video games from his basement. 17 hr No Thanks Dude 16
Fairmont Clinic doctor Patty 20 hr casual observer 5
Ciaras back! 22 hr Ano 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu RSM 4,218
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC