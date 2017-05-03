WV: Bus Rides Available for 'Vet-Together' in Weston
May 03--FAIRMONT -- Marion County veterans will have the option of bus transportation by the Marion County Transit Authority to the annual Weston "vet-together." The bus will leave at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27 from the VFW Post No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian messenger
|3 hr
|Luke
|23
|McDonald's west side
|14 hr
|Cray Porter
|2
|Looking
|15 hr
|Old friend
|3
|Needing to know
|17 hr
|Smuffette
|1
|Drug bust
|Wed
|Concerned citizen
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Bigjohn8
|4,093
|Shawn turner (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Illnevertell22
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC