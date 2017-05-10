Valley High School Students To Graduate From West Virginia Northern Community College
Photo Provided Rebeckah Barnette, left, and Brittney Ann Rose, both seniors at Valley High School in Pine Grove, will graduate today with degrees from West Virginia Northern Community College - two weeks before they graduate from high school. One could say two members of the West Virginia Northern Community College class of 2017 are getting ahead of themselves: They will be graduating from college today, two weeks before they graduate from high school.
