Pasquale Trucking Sold to Online Transport Inc.
Online Transport Inc. recently took over Pasquale's drivers and office staff, according to Online Transport spokeswoman Allison Lauck. The company is preparing to hire more drivers and one or two mechanics, too, Lauck said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairmont City Police Dept Stacy Notts
|19 min
|Gunman
|8
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Bill Orielly
|4,150
|Victims of Menez
|8 hr
|lol
|2
|melissa west/gaskins
|10 hr
|casual observer
|20
|When all the meth heads are in one house!
|10 hr
|hillbilly hollerin
|6
|Brian messenger
|12 hr
|Lisa
|115
|Courtney Painter
|Sat
|Concerned
|19
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC