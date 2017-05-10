Manchin to host town halls with coal miners in Matewan, Oceana and Logan -
This weekend, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin will travel to North Central and Southern West Virginia to host town halls with West Virginia coal miners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
