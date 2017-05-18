Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA...

Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA hospital after Medal of Honor recipient

Thursday May 18 Read more: West Virginia Metro

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a bill Wednesday to name the Veterans Affairs hospital in Huntington after a Fairmont veteran. Hershel "Woody" Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II on Iwo Jima.

