Manchin, Capito petition to rename VA hospital after Medal of Honor recipient
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., introduced a bill Wednesday to name the Veterans Affairs hospital in Huntington after a Fairmont veteran. Hershel "Woody" Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II on Iwo Jima.
