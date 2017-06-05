Friends & Family

Friends & Family

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Review

Smith also received $1 for coming back with a loss after being best loser on May 9. Mildred Elliott was recognized for being in lee-way for six weeks and she also won the calorie chart drawing. The dimes were carried over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coming Soon! 7 hr Cray Porter 13
Kara Jeffrey - Missing 7 hr Concerned 45
Victims of Menez 13 hr Jake 3
Clay sawitski 13 hr Jake 2
Ruff Riders (Jun '11) Thu Bae 50
Ty Lee Bragg Wed Concerned 3
Dr. Menezes Wed Tammy 4
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC