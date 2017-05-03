Five indicted in fatal Fairmont home ...

Five indicted in fatal Fairmont home invasion and robbery

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

"There were at least 2 persons that we were searching for who were not apprehended and in custody yet. I didn't want to scatter the indictments sporadically and indict two or three now and two or three later," explained Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman following Wednesday's special grand jury session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nola Fitzgerald 3 hr Butt-head 5
Drug bust 6 hr Concerned citizen 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 12 hr Bigjohn8 4,093
Shawn turner (Dec '15) 13 hr Illnevertell22 2
News Fairmont man convicted on 143 sex charges 15 hr Luke 1
Dry cleaning world/ Todd Morgan 20 hr Whitey 5
Lost phone = REWARD 22 hr Joe D 2
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC