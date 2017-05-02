Fairmont man convicted on 143 sex cha...

Fairmont man convicted on 143 sex charges

A Marion County man could be facing hundreds of years behind bars after a jury convicted him on 143 felony charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

