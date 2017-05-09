Fairmont man accused of firing shotgun at two people arrested in New Jersey
Law enforcement arrested a man wanted for wanton endangerment in Marion County early Tuesday morning at a home in Hackensack, New Jersey. Darrell Lamar Claybrook, 33, is accused of firing a shotgun into East Side Motors used car lot on May 1. Police believe Claybrook was targeting a man he had a previous disagreement with.
