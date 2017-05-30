Country Store Opry plans 50th anniversary show
The Country Store Opry will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Landes Arts Center in Petersburg at 7 p.m. on May 20. The CSO is West Virginia's third-longest running country music show.
