Wood County woman admits to robbing 3...

Wood County woman admits to robbing 3 banks in 3 states

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A Wood County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing banks in three states, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Christine Joy Martin, 31, of Davisville, pleaded guilty to charges of 'Unarmed Bank Robbery.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
men 46 min Up for fun 8
Kayla Ford of monongah.. 1 hr inquiring mind 8
The most amazing obsidian 1 hr captain obvious 2
kayla thompson 3 hr shawn 2
EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14) 4 hr East Fairmont 393
Woodys 9 hr Mariah 94
Wonder who will lead the polar bears on the gri... 9 hr Curious 12
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC