Wood County woman admits to robbing 3 banks in 3 states
A Wood County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing banks in three states, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Christine Joy Martin, 31, of Davisville, pleaded guilty to charges of 'Unarmed Bank Robbery.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|men
|46 min
|Up for fun
|8
|Kayla Ford of monongah..
|1 hr
|inquiring mind
|8
|The most amazing obsidian
|1 hr
|captain obvious
|2
|kayla thompson
|3 hr
|shawn
|2
|EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|East Fairmont
|393
|Woodys
|9 hr
|Mariah
|94
|Wonder who will lead the polar bears on the gri...
|9 hr
|Curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC