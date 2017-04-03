W.Va. House, Senate honor NASA mathem...

W.Va. House, Senate honor NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson

Monday Apr 3 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Katherine Johnson, a West Virginia native and renowned NASA mathematician, is the focus of resolutions passed Monday in the state Legislature. The Senate and House of Delegates declared August 26 as "Katherine Johnson Day" in honor of Johnson's achievements in America's space program.

