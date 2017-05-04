Thomas named enrollment vice president
Dr. Rosemary Thomas, a native of West Virginia and current chief operating officer for the General Federation of Women's Clubs, has been appointed vice president of enrollment management and institutional advancement at Davis & Elkins College.
