Thomas named enrollment vice president

Thomas named enrollment vice president

Tuesday Apr 25

Dr. Rosemary Thomas, a native of West Virginia and current chief operating officer for the General Federation of Women's Clubs, has been appointed vice president of enrollment management and institutional advancement at Davis & Elkins College.

