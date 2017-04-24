Ramps & Rail

Ramps & Rail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Elkins mayor Van Broughton, left, and community member John Zirbs take a selfie in front of one of three trains that departed the Elkins Depot Welcome Center Saturday afternoon as part of the Ramps & Rail Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian messenger 49 min Loveless 19
kayla thompson 2 hr Loveless 8
Best hot dogs 5 hr Luke 13
Ty Lee Bragg 6 hr Beavis 2
Nessie joes Sat casual observer 33
Paris Kuroski Sat Beavis 7
Frat birds of a feather sin together Fri Blobbin on the kn... 1
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC