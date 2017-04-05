Man killed when struck by car along I...

Man killed when struck by car along Interstate 79

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Morrison of Fairmont was traveling northbound on I-79 near the split with Interstate 68 on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:47 p.m. when a pedestrian walked in front of her 2005 Chevrolet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

