Man killed when struck by car along Interstate 79
According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, Cheryl Morrison of Fairmont was traveling northbound on I-79 near the split with Interstate 68 on Tuesday, April 4 at 9:47 p.m. when a pedestrian walked in front of her 2005 Chevrolet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
