How to Watch/Listen the West Virginia...

How to Watch/Listen the West Virginia Mountaineers' Annual Gold-Blue Spring Game

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Smoking Musket

TV: The game will be broadcast live on the following local channels: WOWK WBOY WVNS WTRF Radio: Click HERE for a complete list of radio affiliates in West Virginia. If you live outside of the state, or don't live close enough to a radio affiliate, you can listen to the Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG on TuneIn Radio.

