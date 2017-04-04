HEPC approves Glenville State preside...

HEPC approves Glenville State president, expanded Fairmont State president search

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted Tuesday to approve the selection of Tracy Pellet as Glenville State College president, as well as authorize expanded search procedures in the presidential search at Fairmont State University. "We are eager to work closely with Dr. Pellett as he leads Glenville State College during such an important time for higher education in West Virginia," Commission chancellor Paul Hill said in a news release.

