Expanded search for Fairmont State president set to begin
According to Dixie Yann, the chair of the FSU Board of Governors, a search committee will be named Thursday, April 20. The committee is expected to hire a search firm to assist in hiring an interim president by July 1, 2017 and continue to find a permanent replacement for the retiring Dr. Maria Rose.
