Expanded search for Fairmont State pr...

Expanded search for Fairmont State president set to begin

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

According to Dixie Yann, the chair of the FSU Board of Governors, a search committee will be named Thursday, April 20. The committee is expected to hire a search firm to assist in hiring an interim president by July 1, 2017 and continue to find a permanent replacement for the retiring Dr. Maria Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
backpage 1 min Make America Great 2
Lookin for Caralyn redhead 20's 3 min Make America Great 39
Laura fredrick 6 min Make America Great 9
Fairmont Senior Baseball 6 min Beavis 14
Ashley 9 min Shaggy 15
Synthetic marijuana 41 min Jade Ben 16
Woodys Mon Shes a 10 93
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC